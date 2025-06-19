Reliance Infra partners with Dassault to make Falcon jets

new delhi: Anil Ambani’s Reliance Infrastructure has forged a landmark strategic partnership with French aerospace major Dassault Aviation to manufacture Falcon 2000 business executive jets in India for the global markets, the firms announced on Wednesday.

The announcement, made at the Paris Air Show, marks the first instance of Falcon 2000 jets being produced outside of France. In a move that signifies a major leap for India’s aerospace manufacturing capabilities, the collaboration will establish a final assembly line for the Falcon 2000 jets in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

When the Nagpur facility starts, India will join the elite club of countries producing business jets after the United States, France, Canada and Brazil. “Dassault Aviation and Reliance Infrastructure subsidiary, Reliance Aerostructure Limited (RAL) today at the Paris Air Show announced a landmark strategic partnership to manufacture Falcon 2000 business executive jets in India for the global markets,” the firms said in a statement.

The Dassault Falcon 2000 is a versatile and efficient twin-engine business jet. It can typically accommodate 8 to 10 passengers.

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft (including 2,700 Falcons) delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognised worldwide in the design, production, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems.

The joint venture between Dassault Aviation and Reliance Aerostructure (DRAL) was established in 2017. The operations commenced with the setting up of a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Mihan, Nagpur, later that year.

Since delivering its first Falcon 2000 front section in 2019, DRAL has assembled over 100 major sub-sections for the Falcon 2000, underscoring its world-class precision manufacturing capabilities and playing an integral role in the Falcon global production program.