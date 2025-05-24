‘Reliance Industries to invest Rs 75,000 crore in Northeast’

New Delhi: Reliance Industries will invest Rs 75,000 crore in Northeast to set up 350 biogas plants, expanding its telecom services, retail footprint, and clean energy projects, chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Friday.

Speaking at the Rising NorthEast Investors Summit here, Ambani said RIL will invest in factories for high-quality FMCG products in the region and setting up a 150-bed cancer hospital in Manipur. “Reliance has invested around Rs 30,000 cr in the region in the past 40 years. In next five years, we will more than double our investments, with our target at Rs 75,000 cr,” he said.

This will create over 2.5 million direct and indirect employment opportunities. Ambani said he is making six commitments to the Chief Ministers of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura.