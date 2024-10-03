Reliance Group to set up 1,270 MW projects in Bhutan

Thimphu (Bhutan): Anil Ambani led Reliance Group on Wednesday entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Druk Holding and Investments Ltd (DHI), the commercial and investment arm of the Royal Govt of Bhutan, to undertake various initiatives aimed at bolstering the investment in the renewable and green energy landscape of Bhutan.

The partnership will focus on green energy generation, specifically solar and hydropower initiatives, while also exploring innovative green technologies. The partnership agreement was signed by Harmanjit Singh Nagi, President (Corporate Development), Reliance Power Ltd. and Ujjwal Deep Dahal, CEO, Druk Holding and Investments, in the presence of Anil Ambani.

On this occasion, Reliance Group announced the establishment of a new flagship company, Reliance Enterprises, dedicated exclusively to promoting investment in Bhutan’s renewable and green energy sector. Jointly promoted by Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. and Reliance Power Ltd., Reliance Enterprises will focus on enhancing sustainable energy solutions and implementing smart distribution and metering systems throughout Bhutan.

500 MW Solar Project:

Additionally, the newly formed Reliance Enterprises has partnered up with Druk Holding to jointly develop a 500 MW solar power plant in Gelephu Mindfulness City, Bhutan. This ambitious project, set to be executed over the next two years in two phases of 250 MW each, represents a significant milestone in Bhutan’s renewable energy journey. Once completed, the solar plant will be the largest of its kind, surpassing all existing solar installations in the country.

Land for the project has been earmarked, and a technical team comprising experts from Reliance, Druk Holding, and external consultants is actively engaged in site assessments and technical studies. This initiative will also mark the single largest investment in Bhutan’s renewable energy sector and the largest FDI by an Indian company in the country.

770 MW Chamkharchhu-1 Hydro Project:

In addition, Reliance Group company, Reliance Power Ltd. and Druk Holding have announced plans to jointly develop the 770 MW Chamkharchhu-1 hydro project. It is classified as a run-of-the-river project. With Bhutan’s current installed power generation capacity at 2,452 MW, this project is particularly significant as it represents a joint venture between Bhutan and a private sector company in India.