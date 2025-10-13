Reliance BP & BPCL to jointly sell city gas, CNG

Mumbai: State-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Reliance BP Mobility Ltd (RBML) have entered into a collaboration to expand their presence in city gas distribution (CGD) and CNG sales across India.

RBML, an equal joint venture between Reliance Industries and UK’s BP Plc, operates in the mobility segment under the Jio-bp brand.

Rahul Tandon, Business Head for Gas at BPCL, said the partnership will help deliver “our molecule to the end customer,” aligning with the national goal of promoting a gas-based economy.

In a joint statement, the companies said the collaboration will improve access to cleaner and more affordable fuel options and support India’s target of raising natural gas’s share in the energy mix from 6 per cent to 15 per cent by 2030.

RBML CEO Akshay Wadhwa said Jio-bp outlets attract high customer traffic, which will boost CNG sales and advance India’s clean energy transition. The partnership underscores both companies’ commitment to sustainable mobility and expanding the reach of natural gas as a key energy source. Agencies