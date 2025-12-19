Reliance acquires majority stake in Tamil Nadu-based Udhaiyams Agro

New Delhi: Reliance Industries’ FMCG arm, Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), on Thursday announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Udhaiyams Agro Foods Pvt. Ltd, a Tamil Nadu-based nutrition and staples brand, as it looks to strengthen its branded foods portfolio.

Under the joint venture agreement, RCPL will hold a majority stake, while the promoters of Udhaiyams Agro Foods will retain a minority holding.

The transaction brings the heritage nutrition brand Udhaiyam under RCPL’s fold, adding scale to its presence in the branded staples segment.

Reliance Consumer said the partnership aligns with its strategy to promote India’s legacy food brands and offer global-quality products at affordable prices across the country.

“Udhaiyam is a well-established brand that reflects Tamil Nadu’s rich heritage and focus on quality nutrition. This joint venture further strengthens our position in the branded staples space,” said T. Krishnakumar, Director, Reliance Consumer Products.

RCPL plans to lead Udhaiyam’s expansion and scale up its national distribution, targeting consumers seeking healthier food options. Udhaiyams Agro Foods has been manufacturing staples such as pulses, sugar, edible oil, spices, and idli batter for over three decades. Promoters S. Sudhakar and S. Dinakar will continue with the business as minority shareholders.

Shares of Reliance Industries closed marginally lower at Rs 1,544.35 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalisation stood at Rs 20.89

trillion.