Reddy to launch 10th round of Coal mines auction next week

New Delhi: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy will next week launch the 10th round of commercial coal mines auction in which about 62 blocks will be put on sale.

A BJP leader from Telangana, Reddy has been allocated the coal as well as mines ministries in the Modi 3.0 government.

“During 10th round of auction, about 62 blocks are likely to be offered without end user restrictions,” the coal ministry said in a statement.

Reddy said that complete transparency and revenue maximisation will be ensured in the auction.

Commercial coal block auction was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2020.

Since then, during last nine rounds, 107 coal blocks with 256 million tonne (MT) peak rated capacity have been auctioned.

So far, 11 commercial coal blocks have been operationalized.

Last year, 17.5 million tonne coal was produced from commercial blocks.