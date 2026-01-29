REC’s profit jumps to Rs 12,920 cr in nine months of current fiscal

New Delhi: State-run REC Limited on Thursday said its board has approved the limited reviewed standalone and consolidated financial results for the nine months ended December 31, 2025, reporting strong growth across key financial and operational metrics.

For the nine months of FY26, REC’s standalone net profit rose 13 per cent year-on-year to Rs 12,920 crore, while net interest income increased 10 per cent to Rs 15,677 crore.

Revenue from operations grew 10 per cent to Rs 44,641 crore and total income stood at Rs 44,781 crore, also up 10 per cent.

Asset quality improved sharply, with net credit-impaired assets declining to 0.20 per cent from 0.74 per cent a year earlier.

Disbursements increased 14 per cent to Rs 1.65 lakh crore, while loan sanctions surged 23 per cent to Rs3.33 lakh crore.

The company maintained a spread of 2.73 per cent and net interest margin of 3.52 per cent, lifting annualised EPS by 13 per cent to Rs 65.42. The loan book stood at Rs 5.82 lakh crore, supported by a comfortable capital adequacy ratio of 24.26 per cent.

The board also declared a third interim dividend of Rs 4.60 per share, taking the total interim dividend for FY26 to Rs 13.80 per share.