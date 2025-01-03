REC’s overall loan disbursements up nearly 18% to `54,692 cror in Q3

New Delhi: State-owned REC Ltd on Friday said its overall loan disbursements increased by nearly 18 per cent to Rs 54,692 crore in the December 2024 quarter.

The quantum of renewable energy loan disbursements grew 58.09 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) to Rs 6,314 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, a company statement said.

During the quarter, REC Ltd has disbursed loans worth Rs 54,692 crore, up 17.98 per cent YoY, according to the statement.

For the nine-month (Q1-Q3) period of FY25, REC disbursed total loans amounting to Rs 1,45,647 crore, which is higher by 19.30 per cent compared to Rs 1,22,089 crore disbursed in the corresponding period of FY24. Of this, renewable energy loans aggregated to Rs 17,612 crore, up 78.68 per cent YoY.