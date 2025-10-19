RECPDCL hands over two SPVs

New Delhi: REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd (RECPDCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of REC Ltd has handed over two Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) of Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) projects under the tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) route to successful bidders.

On October 17, 2025, RECPDCL handed over SR WR Power Transmission Ltd to Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (POWERGRID) and Ananthapuram II Power Transmission Ltd to Shivalaya Construction Ltd. Both projects will be developed on a Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis.

POWERGRID emerged as the successful bidder for the SR WR project, which involves establishing the Parli New (Maharashtra)–Bidar (Karnataka) 765 kV double-circuit line spanning about 109 km, to be implemented in 24 months.

Shivalaya Construction Ltd won the Ananthapuram-II project, which includes setting up the 765/400 kV CN’Halli station in Karnataka, a 181 km 765 kV double-circuit line from Ananthapuram-II PS to CN’Halli, and augmentation of the Ananthapuram-II Pooling Station in Andhra Pradesh within 30 months.

The SPVs were handed over by Saurabh Rastogi, CEO, RECPDCL, in the presence of senior officials from RECPDCL, CTUIL, POWERGRID, and Shivalaya Construction.