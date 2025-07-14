Record housing sales in FY25, strong launch pipeline to meet aspirational needs of mkt: DLF

New Delhi: India’s biggest realty firm DLF Ltd has a strong launch pipeline of housing projects to meet “aspirational needs” of the market and the company remains on track to achieve outlined targets, its Chairman Rajiv Singh said.

In a letter to shareholders in its latest annual report, he said the company’s annuity business, which is leasing of commercial spaces on rent, has been growing steadily.

“The country’s long-term prospects are bolstered by its growing demographic and economic fundamentals, coupled with ongoing structural reforms,” Singh observed.

During the 2024-25 fiscal year, Singh highlighted that the company’s both residential and rental businesses “experienced robust growth, driven by exceptional performance and timely execution”. He said the company’s two residential projects, ‘The Dahlias’ and ‘Privana’, at Gurugram received an enthusiastic response.

DLF Chairman said the company’s sales bookings and collections from customers have risen to a record level in the last fiscal year. “We have a strong launch pipeline to meet the aspirational needs of the market; we remain on track to deliver on our outlined goals,” Singh said.

DLF plans to launch housing properties worth over Rs 17,000 crore this fiscal year to capitalise on the strong demand for luxury homes. The company launched 7.5 million sq ft area during the last fiscal year for sale with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 40,600 crore.

Singh said the rental business comprising of offices, retail and hospitality projects continues to grow steadily.

“We continue to invest in capex for our new build-outs in Gurugram, Chennai, Delhi, and Goa,” he said.

The chairman said three retail properties are set to open to the public in the near future.

“As we pursue growth, we continue to remain guided by our core values of good corporate governance, transparency, compliances, safety, quality and customer satisfaction,” Singh assured the shareholders.

The company, he said, is committed to inclusive growth, by cultivating trust, empathy, and a culture of continuous learning. “We have strengthened all teams and built the resilience needed for sustained growth. Our aim is to create long-term, sustainable value for all stakeholders,” Singh told shareholders.