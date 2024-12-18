Record $8.87 bn investments in Indian real estate in 2024, claims JLL report

New Delhi: Institutional investment in Indian real estate rose 51 per cent to a record $8.87 billion during 2024 as investors look to encash strong demand for housing, office and warehousing properties, according to JLL.

In its report released on Wednesday, real estate consultant JLL India has estimated the institutional investment in Indian real estate at $8.878 billion in 2024 compared to $5.878 billion in the preceding calendar year.

Foreign institutional investors accounted for 63 per cent of the total institutional investments in Indian real estate.

Among different asset classes, the residential segment attracted 45 per cent of inflows followed by office buildings 28 per cent and warehousing properties 23 per cent.

“The year 2024 marks a milestone for India’s real estate sector, with institutional investments hitting $8.9 billion across 78 deals. This figure stands as the highest on record, eclipsing the 2007 peak of $8.4 billion,” the consultant said.

Lata Pillai, senior managing director and head of capital markets, India, JLL, said: “Strong growth, political stability, and diverse investment opportunities positioned India favourably in the global economic context. The real estate sector has seen a surge in institutional investments.”