REC wins Excellence Award

REC Limited has been honored with the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Green Urja and Energy Efficiency Award. REC received the Gold Award under the category “Excellence Award for Financial Institutions in Green Energy and Energy Efficiency.” The award was received on behalf of REC by Kuldeep Rai, Executive Director (Renewables) and Arun Kumar Chaturvedi, HoD (Renewables) during the 14th Green Energy Summit organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce in New Delhi. This recognition reaffirms REC Limited’s leadership and commitment towards accelerating India’s clean energy transition.