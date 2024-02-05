REC wins Best Green Bond Corporate Award for Sustainable Finance

Gurugram: REC Ltd has been bestowed with the prestigious Best Green Bond - Corporate Award at The Asset Triple A Awards for Sustainable Finance 2024. REC has received the award for issuance of $750 million Green Bonds issued in April 2023. Vivek Kumar Dewangan, Chairman & MD, REC Limited, said, “We are delighted to receive this award, which reaffirms our commitment to sustainable finance and underscores our efforts to accelerate the transition towards a greener and more sustainable future at competitive costs. In addition to the dollar Green Bonds of $750 million issued in April 2023, REC also priced its inaugural Euro-Yen Green bonds of JPY 61.1 billion in January 2024, which was the largest Yen Bond issuance by an Indian corporate.”

