REC to provide Rs 4,527.68 crore loan to DVC for 1,320 MW project in West Bengal

Gurugram: REC Limited has entered into a pact with Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) as part of which it will provide Rs 4,527.68 crore loan to set up a 1,320 MW project (2x660 MW) at Raghunathpur in West Bengal.

The Raghunathpur Phase-II project — a collaborative effort between REC and DVC — will contribute significantly to the power generation capacity in West Bengal. With a combined capacity of 1,320 MW, the project marks a key milestone in the region’s energy landscape.

As the project progresses, REC and DVC remain dedicated to ensure its successful implementation, adhering to the highest standards of efficiency, innovation, and environmental responsibility. This strategic partnership between REC and DVC underlines their collective commitment to foster sustainable development and strengthen the power sector.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Ram Naresh Singh, Chairman; Arup Sarkar Member (Finance); Dr. John Mathai, Member-Secretary; M Raghu Ram, Member (Technical); Joydeep Mukherjee, ED (Finance) & Sumit Kumar Das, Sr. GM (Finance) from Damodar Valley Corporation and Pankaj Verma, CPM from REC Ltd.