REC to fund Rs 9.06 crore project at Ramakrishna Mission Campus

Coimbatore: The foundation stone for the Workshop and Classroom Building at the Ramakrishna Mission Technical Campus, Coimbatore, was laid on November 27, 2025.

The upcoming structure is being funded by REC Ltd under its CSR initiative.

The ceremony was graced by Narayanan Thirupathy, Independent Director, REC Ltd and Immanuvel Antony

Doss, Chief Manager, REC Limited.

The new facility, being constructed at a cost of Rs 9.06 crore, represents a significant step towards strengthening technical education and advancing skill development, further supporting youth empowerment in

the region.

The upcoming Workshop and Classroom Building will offer improved learning spaces, advanced training facilities, and upgraded academic infrastructure for students.

This initiative reinforces REC’s commitment to supporting quality technical education and contributing to the development of skilled, future-ready youth.