REC signs MoU with PFC for financial year 2023-24 & 2024-25

New Delhi: REC Limited signed MoU with PFC as per the DPE Performance Evaluation System for FY2023-24 and 2024-25 for CPSEs on September 8, 2023.

CMD, REC Vivek Kumar Dewangan signed the MoU for the FY2023-24 and 2024-25 with CMD, PFC Parminder Chopra in the presence of Directors and other senior officials from both REC & PFC.

As per the MoU, REC is targeting for the Revenue from Operations of Rs 46,935 crore in FY2023-24 and Rs 56,322 crore in FY2024-25.

REC Limited, a Maharatna CPSE, is an NBFC focusing on Power Sector Financing and Development across India. Established in 1969, REC Ltd. has completed over 54 years in the area of its operations.

It provides financial assistance to complete power-sector value chain; for various types of projects including Generation, Transmission & Distribution and Renewable Energy.

PFC, a Maharatna CPSE, has a majority shareholding in REC. Both REC and PFC are under administrative control of the Ministry of Power, Govt. of India.