REC reports record growth at 56th AGM

Gurugram: REC Limited reported record performance at its 56th Annual General Meeting, held virtually on Wednesday.

Chairman and MD Jitendra Srivastava said loan sanctions reached Rs 3.37 lakh crore in 2024-25, with disbursements of Rs 1.91 lakh crore.

The loan book grew 11 per cent to Rs 5.67 lakh crore, while net profit rose 12 per cent to Rs 15,713 crore. Srivastava stressed REC’s focus on building a sustainable, inclusive energy ecosystem. The board also released its second Sustainability Report, aligned with global ESG standards.