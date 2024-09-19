REC, RE developers sign MoU worth Rs 1.12L crore

Gandhinagar/Gurugram: REC Limited, a Maharatna CPSU under the Ministry of Power and a leading NBFC, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the 4th Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet & Expo (RE-INVEST 2024) in Gandhinagar with RE developers aggregating about Rs 1.12 lakh crore which will be implemented over a period of 5 years.

The MoUs cover projects based on Solar and Wind hybrid projects, Solar and Wind Round the Clock (RTC) project, Firm and Dispatchable RE (FDRE) power, Floating Solar Plants, Ultra Mega Renewable Energy park, Hydroelectric Power Project, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), Pumped Storage, Hydropower, Green Ammonia/Hydrogen, Solar Cell/Module Manufacturing and other innovative technologies. Discussions are also underway for financing of Green Energy Corridors, Wind Turbine manufacturing, EV Ecosystem including associated charging infrastructure. Further, REC is also open to consider renewable projects by developers for the C&I segment having top rated offtakers.

REC participated in the event and had engaging business discussions with several key stakeholders.