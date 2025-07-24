REC posts Q1 net profit of Rs 4,451 cr

New Delhi: State-owned REC Ltd on Thursday posted the standalone net profit of Rs 4,451 crore in April-June quarter of FY26.

On a standalone basis, the company said that disbursements rose to Rs 59,508 crore in the quarter from Rs 43,652 crore a year ago, up by 36 per cent, out of which disbursement to the renewable sector rose by 35 per cent.

Total income also rose to Rs 14,734 crore from Rs 13,037 crore. The Net interest income rose to Rs 5,247 crore from Rs 4,474 crore.

It stated that owing to growth in all the verticals, REC is able to maintain its spreads at 2.96 per cent and NIM at 3.74 per cent, resulting in a robust quarterly profit after tax of Rs 4,451 crore.

As a result, the Annualised Earnings Per Share (EPS) for the period ended June 30, 2025, accelerated by 29 per cent to Rs 67.60 per share as against Rs 52.28 per share as at June 30, 2024.

The loan book has maintained its growth trajectory on a sustained basis to Rs 5.85 lakh crore as against Rs 5.30 lakh crore as on

June 30, 2024.

The net credit-impaired assets as on June 30, 2025, have reduced to 0.24 per cent from 0.82 per cent as on June 30, 2024, with a Provision Coverage Ratio of 77.05 per cent on NPA assets, as on June

30, 2025.

Aided by growth in profits, the Net Worth has grown to Rs 79,688 crore as on June 30, 2025. Continuing with the tradition to reward its shareholders, the Board of Directors of the Company has declared the interim dividend of Rs 4.60 per equity share (on face value of Rs 10 each).