REC Pavilion inaugurated

In a powerful showcase of India’s energy transition, the REC Limited Pavilion was officially inaugurated at the Bharat Electricity Summit, 2026 by Manohar Lal, Union Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs; Prahlad Joshi, Union Minister of New & Renewable Energy, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution; and Shripad Naik, Union Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy. The inauguration took place in the presence of Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary (Power), Government of India; Jitendra Srivastava, CMD of REC Limited; and other senior officials from the Ministry of Power and REC.