REC, NTH sign MoU to strengthen quality assurance under RDSS

New Delhi: REC Limited, a Maharatna firm under the Ministry of Power, on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Test House (NTH) to strengthen quality testing mechanisms for materials used under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).



The agreement, signed at Krishi Bhavan, aims to enhance quality assurance in power distribution infrastructure across the country. It was signed by Prabhat Kumar Singh, Executive Director (RDSS), REC, and Alok Kumar Srivastava, Director General, NTH, in the presence of senior of-ficials from the Department of Consumer Affairs.

The partnership will enable third-party testing of RDSS materials through NTH’s NABL-accredited laboratories, ensuring improved reliability and safety standards. It also includes plans for joint technical workshops, training programmes and the development of robust quality frameworks.

Officials said the initiative is expected to address existing quality gaps in procurement and instal-lation, while strengthening oversight and accountability in the implementation of RDSS projects nationwide.