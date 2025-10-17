REC net profit rises 9% to Rs 4,414.93 crore in Q2

New Delhi: State-owned REC Ltd on Friday reported a 9.3 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 4,414.93 crore for Q2 FY26, supported by higher income. The company had posted a profit of Rs 4,037.72 crore in Q2 last year.

Total revenue in Q2 FY26 grew 10.6 per cent to Rs 15,162.38 crore from Rs 13,706.31 crore a year earlier, while interest income rose to Rs 14,589.97 crore from Rs 13,484.82 crore.

On a standalone basis, loan disbursements in the first half of FY26 increased 27 per cent to Rs 1,15,470 crore, while sanctions during Q2 FY26 nearly doubled to Rs 1,49,832 crore from Rs 76,200 crore in the same period last year.

The company maintained spreads at 2.89 per cent and net interest margin at 3.64 per cent, leading to a robust half-yearly profit after tax of Rs 8,877 crore. Its loan book rose to Rs 5.82 lakh crore, while net credit-impaired assets declined sharply to 0.24 per cent from 0.88 per cent.

REC’s net worth grew to Rs 82,739 crore as of September 30, 2025. The board declared a second interim dividend of Rs 4.60 per share, taking the total interim dividend for FY26 to Rs 9.20 per share. REC, provides long-term loans and financing for infrastructure projects across central, state, and private sectors.