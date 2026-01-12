REC Ltd wins Silver at SKOCH Awards 2025

New Delhi: REC Limited has been conferred with the Silver Award in the ‘Corporate Net Zero Transition’ category at the prestigious SKOCH Awards 2025.

The award was received on behalf of REC Limited by Awanish Kumar Bharati, General Manager (Finance).

This recognition marks REC’s third ESG-related accolade in 2025, underscoring the organisation’s sustained commitment to environmental stewardship, responsible governance, and long-term sustainable growth. It acknowledges REC’s strategic initiatives and measurable progress in aligning its operations and financing portfolio with India’s net-zero and climate transition goals, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

REC Limited, a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Power and a leading NBFC, has emerged as a key enabler of India’s clean energy ambitions by proactively supporting projects across renewable energy, green infrastructure, and sustainable power systems, it said.

Through a strong ESG framework and responsible financing practices, REC continues to go beyond its role as a lender—positioning itself as a catalyst for transformative change in the power and infrastructure sector, it added.