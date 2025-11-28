REC Ltd wins ET Infra Leadership Award for Green Financing Projects

New Delhi: REC Ltd has been honored with the ‘The Economic Times Infra Leadership Awards 2025.’

REC was recognized for its outstanding contribution in two categories for Best Infra Projects with Green Financing: the Mumbai Metro and the 500 MW Solar Project in Anantapur.

The award was received on behalf of REC by Kuldeep Rai, Executive Director, and Debasis Mitra, General Manager, at the second edition of The Economic Times Infra Leadership Summit and Awards.

The projects were commended for their scale, national importance, environmental impact, and strong alignment with India’s climate commitments:

1) Mumbai Metro: Recognized for setting a benchmark in low-carbon urban transport, significantly contributing to sustainable city development.

2) Anantapur 500 MW Solar Project: A landmark achievement in renewable energy financing, crucial for expanding India’s clean energy capacity.

These honors reaffirm REC Limited’s leadership in driving India’s clean energy transformation.

The recognition underscores REC Ltd’s unwavering commitment to advancing low-carbon mobility, expanding renewable energy capacity, and supporting infrastructure that contributes to a greener and more resilient India.