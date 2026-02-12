REC Ltd to host session on AI for Energy, launch P2P power trading

New Delhi: REC Ltd will play a key role at the India AI Impact Summit and Expo 2026 at Bharat Mandapam here. The power sector financier will host three thematic sessions with global partners and showcase advanced technologies at its pavilion.

REC’s sessions will focus on the convergence of artificial intelligence, energy transition and infrastructure financing.

On February 16, in partnership with the International Solar Alliance (ISA), REC will host a discussion on the “Global Mission on AI for Energy”, aimed at building AI-ready and citizen-ready power systems. The session will highlight use cases to make clean electricity more affordable and inclusive.

On February 17, alongside the World Bank, REC will deliberate on the “AI-Energy-Finance Trifecta”, examining the rise of energy-intensive data centres and the policy and financing frameworks needed to support AI-led energy optimisation and green, resilient infrastructure.

On February 18, in collaboration with FSR Global, REC will discuss the India Energy Stack (IES) as an interoperable digital public infrastructure for the power sector, focusing on reducing integration costs and empowering consumers.

A key highlight will be the launch of a Peer-to-Peer (P2P) energy trading programme during the IES session. The initiative will enable consumers to directly buy and sell surplus solar power through secure digital protocols, promoting a decentralised energy ecosystem.

At its 140 sq m pavilion in Hall 4, REC will showcase AI-driven solutions to enhance grid efficiency, improve utility performance and support India’s transition to a smarter, greener energy future.