REC Ltd posts net profit of `4,236 cr in Q4 FY25

New Delhi: State-owned REC Ltd on Thursday declared the audited financial results for the March quarter and FY25 ended on March 31,2025.

The company’s net profit jumped 5 per cent to Rs 4,236 crore in Q4 FY25 against Rs 4,016 crore during same period in previous fiscal.

The net interest income (NIM) grew 38 per cent to Rs 5,876 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared to Rs 4,263 crore in Q4 FY24. The total income of the company rose 24 per cent to Rs 15,174 crore in Q4 FY25 against Rs 12,263 crore in Q4 FY24. Total disbursements by the company jumped 16 per cent to Rs 45,538 crore in Q4 FY25 against Rs 39,374 crore during same period in FY24.

REC’s net interest margin increased by 4 bps to 3.64 per cent in Q4 FY25 as compared to 3.60 per cent in Q4 FY24.

For full fiscal, the company’s net profit jumped 12 per cent to Rs 15,713 crore in FY25 against Rs 14,019 crore in previous fiscal. The net interest income of the company increased by 27 per cent to Rs 19,878 crore in FY25 as compared to Rs 15,685 crore in FY24. REC’s total income jumped 19 per cent to Rs 55,980 crore in FY25 against Rs 47,214 crore in FY24.

Total disbursements by the company jumped 18 per cent to Rs 1,91,185 crore in FY25 against Rs 1,61,462 crore in FY24. The net interest margin of the company increased by 6 bps to 3.63 per cent in FY25 as compared to 3.57 per cent in previous fiscal.

Asset Under Management (AUM) has maintained its growth trajectory and has increased on sustained basis to Rs 5.66 lakh crore as on March 31, 2025 against Rs 5.09 lakh crore as on March 31, 2024. Further, the net credit-impaired assets reduced to 0.38 per cent from 0.86 per cent post resolution of five credit impaired loan assets having aggregate amount of Rs 6,171 crore during the FY25.

Aided by growth in profits, the net worth has grown by 13 per cent to Rs 77,638 crore as on March 31, 2025, as compared to Rs 68,783 crore as on March 31, 2024.

The Board of Directors of the Company has recommended final dividend of Rs 2.60 per equity share (on face value of Rs 10/- each) subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. The total dividend per share (including proposed final dividend) for the FY25 is Rs 18/- as compared to Rs 16/- for FY24.