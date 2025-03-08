REC Ltd inaugurates cutting-edge Experience Centre at Gurugram

Gurugram: REC Ltd on Friday inaugurated a cutting-edge Experience Centre at its headquarters in Gurugram. The inauguration was led by CMD Vivek Kumar Dewangan in the presence of the Board of Directors of REC Ltd.

The newly launched Experience Centre is designed to showcase REC’s contributions to the power and infrastructure sectors, highlighting its innovative financing solutions, digital initiatives, and sustainable development projects.

The Experience Centre features state-of-the-art digital displays, real-time project monitoring systems, and interactive exhibits, offering visitors an engaging experience. It also aligns with REC’s mission to drive technological advancements and transparency in the infrastructure financing sector.

REC Ltd continues to play a pivotal role in India’s power sector, supporting the nation’s energy transition and infrastructure growth through strategic financing.