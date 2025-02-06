REC Ltd December quarter net profit rises 23% to `4,029 crore

New Delhi: State-owned REC Ltd on Thursday posted a 23 per cent rise in standalone net profit to Rs 4,029 crore in Q3 FY25 against Rs 3,269 crore in October-December period of FY24 .

The company’s total income rose 18 per cent to Rs 14,173 crore in the reporting quarter from Rs 12,000 crore in the year-ago period.

The revenue from operations jumped 18 per cent to Rs 14,157 crore against Rs 11,982 crore in Corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

For nine months (April-December) FY25, REC reported net profit of Rs 11,477 crore up 15 per cent from Rs 10,003 crore in corresponding period of FY24.

The total income of the company rose 18 per cent to Rs 40,805 crore againstRs 34,571 crore in same period of previous fiscal.

The company’s revenue from operations jumped 18 per cent to Rs 40,752 crore from Rs 34,533 crore in April-December FY24.

The loan book i.e. Asset Under Management has maintained its growth trajectory and has increased on sustained basis to Rs 5.65 lakh crore against Rs 4.97 lakh crore as on December 31, 2023.

The board of the company also approved a third interim dividend of Rs 4.30 per share for the financial year 2024-25 and set February 14 as the record date for shareholders to become eligible for the

payment.