REC Ltd commits `2.01 cr to enhance healthcare in Raipur

Raipur: Under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, state-owned REC Ltd on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the District Health Society (DHS) Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

The agreement involves REC providing financial assistance of Rs. 2.01 crore for the procurement of health equipment for three Community Health Centres (CHC) and the District Hospital in Raipur District.

The project, to be implemented by the DHS Raipur, aims to improve the quality and accessibility of healthcare services, particularly for underserved and vulnerable populations. By ensuring better patient outcomes, faster diagnoses, and timely treatment, this initiative is set to make a substantial impact on the healthcare landscape of the region.

Mithilesh Choudhary, Chief Medical and Health Officer, and Pradeep Fellows, Executive Director CSR of REC Limited, formalised the agreement. This collaboration underscores REC Limited’s commitment to enhancing healthcare infrastructure and ensuring that quality medical services reach those who need them the most.