REC Ltd bags two awards

REC Ltd has been conferred with two prestigious awards at the 47th All India Public Relations Conference, organised by the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) recently at Dehradun. The company received awards in the categories of Public Relations and In-house Journal. The awards were presented by Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, former Union Cabinet Minister for Education and former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, and Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, Speaker, Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly. The awards were received by Sunil Bisht, CPM, REC Ltd, Dehradun Office, along with members of the REC Corporate Communications team.