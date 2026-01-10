REC Ltd bags ‘excellent’ MoU rating for third consecutive year in FY25

New Delhi: REC Ltd has achieved an ‘Excellent’ MoU Rating for the financial year 2024–25, signed with the Holding company (i.e. Power Finance Corporation Limited). The rating was awarded by Department of Public Enterprises (DPE), Ministry of Finance, as per prescribed guidelines in this regard.

This marks the third consecutive year that REC has achieved the top rating, highlighting its consistent operational and financial performance.

The MoU framework, designed by the Government of India, evaluates the performance of central public sector enterprises based on outcomes and economic performance rather than effort, while aligning with government priorities and shareholder interests. The assessment parameters are benchmarked against past performance, future targets, sector standards and the vision of the administrative ministry, the Ministry of Power.

The latest evaluation underscores REC’s strong financial position and superior asset quality. Its performance was supported by sustained financial growth, high operational efficiency, market competitiveness and adherence to ethical corporate practices.

In addition, the DPE’s annual Public Enterprise Survey for FY25, which captures the financial performance of central public sector enterprises, placed REC in a commendable position across several key financial parameters, reinforcing its track record of consistent results.

With this recognition, REC continues to strengthen its standing as a leading financier in the power sector, playing a critical role in supporting India’s power infrastructure development and contributing to sustainable economic growth.