REC Limited completes verification of $500 mn and ¥61 bn green bond usage

New Delhi: REC Limited, a government-owned power sector company, has finished an independent check to confirm that the money it raised through its green bonds was used properly for environmentally friendly projects. These bonds include USD 500 million raised in September 2024 and about JPY 61 billion raised in January 2024, both issued under its green funding guidelines.

The PSU said in a release that the independent verification, conducted in accordance with the International Capital Market Association (ICMA)'s Green Bond Principles confirmed that the entire net proceeds from both the issuances have been fully allocated to eligible projects consistent with REC's Green Finance Framework.

REC's inaugural Green Bond Impact Report (FY 2025) reflects a maturing green-finance ecosystem where accountability is as important as ambition.

Developed through close technical collaboration and international benchmarking, including expert support from the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), the report builds on GGGI's earlier role in reaffirming REC's Green Finance Framework as part of the Second Party Opinion (SPO) process ahead of the issuances.

This continued collaboration supported REC in aligning its post-issuance assurance process and impact report with evolving ICMA standards and global best practices, the release added.

The report introduces a dual approach to measuring renewable energy and climate benefits -- distinguishing between financed impact, representing REC's proportional contribution based on its financed share of total project cost, and enabled impact, capturing the additional generation and abatement achieved beyond REC's financed share.

During FY 2025, the portfolio of 11 operational projects delivered 0.87 million tCO₂ of financed reductions and 1.34 million tCO₂ of enabled reductions, supported by approximately 1 billion kWh of financed renewable generation across 2,032 MW of total installed capacity.

By disclosing both, REC strengthens transparency on how its financing influences decarbonization outcomes -- a step aligned with evolving global investor expectations. Avoided emissions are calculated using India's official Combined Margin emission factor of 0.861 tCO₂/MWh for all grid-connected projects.