REC launches Mobile App – ‘SUGAM REC’

Gurugram: REC Limited is immensely proud to share that a mobile application ‘SUGAM REC’ has been developed exclusively for REC’s 54EC Capital Gain Tax Exemption Bonds.

The application shall provide an ease to the existing as well as prospective investors. ‘SUGAM’ will offer complete details of the investment in REC 54EC Bonds. Investors will be able to download their e-bond certificates, apply for fresh investment, download important forms related to KYC updation and also connect with REC’s Investor Cell via call/email/WhatsApp.