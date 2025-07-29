REC gets ISO certification

REC Ltd has been certified with ISO 31000:2018 (Risk management — Guidelines) for its enterprise-wide risk management framework. This significant achievement marks REC as the first Indian Public Sector Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) to receive this certification from the British Standards Institution (BSI). The official certificate was formally handed over to Subrata Aich by Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy and Prateek Rai, India Head – Training (Sales and Operations), BSI, during 56th Foundation Day of REC.