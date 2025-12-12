REC emerges on top among financial institutions in NSE ESG Ratings

New Delhi: REC Limited achieved leadership position in the latest ESG Ratings of Companies by NSE ESG Ratings, achieving an outstanding ESG score of 80.

REC attributes this success to a series of strategic and foundational steps taken under the guidance of the REC Board of Directors, beginning with the coining of its first-ever Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Policy three years ago.

Key actions that drove this achievement include:

1. Strategic Planning and Oversight: Systematically mapping all ESG actionables, benchmarking against best practices and engagement with international forums i.e., Climate Disclosure Project (CDP), S&P CSA, MSCI etc..

2. Net-Zero Pathway: Working towards development of a detailed action plan and pathway towards Net-Zero for REC.

3. Operational ESG Excellence : Achieving 100% green power and Zero discharge building for REC Corporate Office, Major Office Fleet conversion to EV etc. Awarded as GRIHA 5 rated building for REC Corporate Office. Enhanced HR policies and well being measures including mandatory training on Human Rights, Ethics, Health & Safety, Cyber Security, MCA’s NGRBC Principles.

4. Enhanced Disclosure Standards: Enhanced disclosures in the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report (BRSR) and publishing of its 2nd GRI referenced ESG Report for FY 2024-25 .

5. Strong Leadership and Culture: The Senior Management’s exceptional and continuous support in promoting a deep-rooted ESG culture across the organization.