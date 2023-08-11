REC doubles market cap in 1 year, figures in MSCI Global Standard Index

Gurugram: REC Limited secured coveted place in the esteemed Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) Global Standard Index, effective from September 1, 2023.

A recent report by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research highlighted that REC stocks were considered strong contenders for the November 2023 review. The analysis conducted by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research anticipates REC’s inflows to be around $184 million.

The inclusion of REC in MSCI solidifies REC’s status as a leading player in the financial sector and market, and opens up new horizons to expand its reach and influence on a global scale and level.

The entry of REC into the MSCI index is a commendable one and reinstates its stature as one of the premier financial organisations across the globe. It may be noted that value of REC stock has more than doubled in last one year from Rs 100.20 on August 10, 2022 to Rs 216.65 on August 10, 2023.