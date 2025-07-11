REC donates Rs 20 crore to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund

New Delhi: REC Ltd has contributed Rs 20 crore through its CSR arm, REC Foundation, to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.

The grant will support the education of 16,667 children of ex-servicemen, martyrs, and war widows from the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

The contribution was formalised through a Memorandum of Agreement signed between Pradeep Fellows, Executive Director (CSR), REC Ltd, and Brigadier D.S. Basera, Secretary, Kendriya Sainik Board, in New Delhi.