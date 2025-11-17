REC bags three awards

REC Ltd emerged as a front-runner in legal and compliance excellence at the prestigious 7th Edition of the Future of Legal and Compliance Summit & Awards 2025, held on November 14, 2025. Demonstrating its unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in a progressive, tech-driven environment, REC secured top honours in three distinguished categories: (1) Best Legal Technology Implementation of the Year, (2) Compliance Innovation of the Year and (3) Compliance Team of the Year. The accolades were received by REC’s representatives, Dinesh Kaushik (GM), Rajeshwar Valaboju (DGM) and Chander Mohan Sharma (DGM) on behalf of the organisation.