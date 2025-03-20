Real estate leaders discuss industry’s evolving landscape

New Delhi: The real estate industry leaders gathered in the national capital on Wednesday during a pre-convention conference to discuss the evolving landscape of the sector.

The conference was hosted by the National Association of Realtors India (NAR-INDIA), in collaboration with APP Delhi NCR, unveiling key insights on the future of Indian real estate ahead of the highly anticipated NARVIGATE 2025 – the 17th NAR India Annual Convention scheduled for March 21-22 at JW Marriott, Aerocity, New Delhi.

A key focus of the discussion was the integration of artificial intelligence and PropTech in real estate, which is revolutionising brokerage services, transactions, and customer experiences.

The role of technology in streamlining operations and ensuring transparency has become increasingly significant, making it an essential tool for real estate professionals.

Investment trends also came into the spotlight, with experts highlighting the growing interest of global investors in Indian real estate.

Emphasis was placed on ethical brokerage practices, professional development, and strategic partnerships with global real estate organizations to elevate industry standards.

As NARVIGATE 2025 approaches, industry leaders, policymakers, and global stakeholders are set to convene to shape the future of real estate in India.