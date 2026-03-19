Ready-to-eat meals and packaged foods see over 15% demand growth on Amazon

New Delhi: E-commerce major Amazon India has witnessed a significant surge in demand for convenient, ready-to-consume meals, with categories such as instant noodles, packaged meals, snacks, and beverages recording over 15 per cent growth on its platform, driven by concerns over the ongoing LPG shortage.



The spike in demand is not limited to major urban centres but is broad-based, spanning metros like Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Chennai, as well as tier-2 and tier-3 cities such as Sonipat and Panaji, the company said.

"Over the past few weeks, we have seen consistent growth in demand for convenient, ready-to-consume meal solutions that require minimal cooking time. Categories such as instant noodles, packaged meals, snacks and beverages are seeing over 15 per cent growth on Amazon.in," an Amazon India spokesperson said.

The demand is particularly pronounced on the company's quick commerce vertical, Amazon Now. Sales of ready-to-eat and packaged foods on Amazon Now have increased around 20 per cent month-on-month, driven by customers in select parts of Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru who are increasingly relying on quick deliveries for immediate needs.

Alongside the rise in quick-convenience shopping, the e-tailer reported sustained momentum in planned grocery purchases. Categories such as staples, oils, beverages, and dry fruits and nuts continue to see strong traction, Amazon said, and added that it reflects a balanced consumer shift towards both instant convenience and essential stocking.

To cater to this dual demand for immediate and planned grocery shopping, Amazon India has introduced a curated 'Ready to Eat Store' to consolidate high-quality meal solutions in one place.

In a bid to ease pressure on cooking fuel availability, the central government on Wednesday promised to increase supplies of commercial LPG to states that fast-track the rollout of piped gas networks.