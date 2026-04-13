‘R&D, investment push key for Indian drugmakers to lead globally’

New Delhi: India is well placed to take a leading role in the evolving global pharmaceutical landscape, which is increasingly focused on biologics, biosimilars and specialty medicines, Union Minister J P Nadda said on Monday, stressing the need for stronger R&D, higher investment and deeper industry participation.

In a video message at the India Pharma 2026 event, Nadda, who holds the Chemicals & Fertilisers and Health & Family Welfare portfolios, said India has long been recognised as the “pharmacy of the world” due to its dominance in affordable generic medicines.

However, the sector is undergoing rapid transformation globally.

“In this changing environment, India is best positioned not only to adapt but also to lead,” he said, reaffirming the government’s commitment to building a policy framework that supports innovation, strengthens research capabilities and promotes value-based growth.

Nadda highlighted that boosting research and development will be critical for the transition towards high-value innovation, backed by increased investments, stronger industry participation and effective public-private partnerships. He also cited initiatives such as the Rs 10,000-crore Biopharma SHAKTI programme aimed at strengthening the sector.

The government continues to prioritise domestic manufacturing through schemes like the production-linked incentive (PLI), bulk drugs scheme and the development of bulk drug parks to enhance self-reliance and resilient supply chains, he added.

Minister of State Anupriya Patel, also addressing the event, said the global generics model is under pressure and urged Indian pharma companies to focus more on biosimilars, biologics and innovative drugs. She assured full government support to the industry.

Patel announced plans to restructure the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), including hiring over 1,500 scientific experts. A network of 1,000 clinical trial sites will also be established, alongside greater use of artificial intelligence in drug discovery and development.

“These steps will help position India as a preferred destination for drug discovery and development,” she said.