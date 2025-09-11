RCPL to invest Rs 1,500 cr in mfg facility in Nagpur

New Delhi: FMCG firm Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL) will invest over Rs 1,500 crore to set up an integrated facility for food products & beverages at Katol in Maharashtra.

RCPL, the FMCG arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Maharashtra government to set up the unit in Nagpur.

The unit will provide direct employment to more than 500 people, according to a video posted on the social media account of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The proposed manufacturing unit will commence manufacturing in 2026.

As per the agreement, the state government will facilitate RCPL to obtain necessary approvals, clearances and financial incentives.

In its AGM last month, Reliance had announced that it “will invest Rs 40,000 crore to create Asia’s largest integrated food parks with AI-driven automation, robotics, and sustainable technologies, securing lasting cost leadership.

RCPL, which has emerged from Reliance Retail and become a direct subsidiary of RIL, is one of the fastest-growing companies in the FMCG space. It has crossed over Rs 11,000 crore in revenue in just three years of inception.