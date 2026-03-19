RCF Kapurthala inaugurates All India Rly Women’s Hockey C’ship

Kapurthala: The 46th All India Railway Women’s Hockey Championship began on Thursday at Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, and will run till March 25, 2026.

Nine teams from Zonal Railways and Production Units are competing, divided into two pools for league matches. Pool A includes Central Railway Mumbai, South Eastern Railway Kolkata, Western Railway Mumbai, North Eastern Railway Gorakhpur and East Central Railway Hajipur. Pool B comprises RCF Kapurthala, North Central Railway Prayagraj, Northern Railway New Delhi and West Central Railway Jabalpur.

Top railway officials, sports enthusiasts and spectators attended the opening ceremony, with several Olympians and international players participating.

On the opening day, Central Railway Mumbai beat Western Railway 5–2, while South Eastern Railway Kolkata edged North Eastern Railway 3–2. Northern Railway New Delhi defeated North Central Railway 3–0. Host RCF Kapurthala dominated West Central Railway Jabalpur 14–0, with Annu named Player of the Match.