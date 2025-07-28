RCF Kapurthala holds language implementation committee meet

Kapurthala: A meeting of the Town Official Language Implementation Committee was held on Monday at Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala under the chairmanship of SS Mishra, General Manager, RCF, Kapurthala. The meeting was attended by key officials of 18 Central Government Offices/Banks/Kendriya Vidyalayas etc. located in Kapurthala.

The Chief Official Language Officer of RCF Kapurthala, Bhupeshwar Atri welcomed the members of the committee. In the meeting, special emphasis was laid on promoting the use and propagation of the official language in government work and the difficulties being faced in this regard were discussed as well as solutions were found to overcome them under the guidance of the General Manager.

A presentation was given on the special works done by all the member offices to promote the propagation of the official language. Apart from this, a presentation was also given on use of digital signature in Hindi on letters and typing in Hindi with the help of Google tool. It was suggested to exchange Hindi magazines published by all the offices among the member offices. All the members present in the meeting were also presented with the Rajbhasha magazine “Arunoday” published by RCF.