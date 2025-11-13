RCF Kapurthala conducts ‘Special Campaign 5.0’

Kapurthala: The Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, successfully concluded the main phase of Special Campaign 5.0 on October 31, marking major achievements in cleanliness, record management, and environmental sustainability.

Launched on October 2, the campaign saw the IT department dispose of 50 obsolete computers through an e-waste drive, generating Rs 25,000 that was used to purchase new systems. In record management, 3,014 physical and 980 e-files were reviewed, leading to the weeding out of 854 files and digitization of key records.

A total of 26 cleanliness drives were conducted across departments, freeing 1,570 sq. ft. of space through scrap disposal. Additionally, 201 sites and 51 offices were cleaned and beautified, while a drive promoted eco-friendly materials over single-use plastics. mpost