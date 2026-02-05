RCF holds award function

Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala organised Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar & Rail Seva Puraskar Function for year 2024 & 2025 to recognise & honour the outstanding contributions of its employees. P K Mishra, GM, RCF Kapurthala, felicitated 49 employees and officers for their exemplary dedication, sincerity & meritorious service rendered to the organization. Besides individual awards, Mishra also presented Shields to various offices & departments for their remarkable achievements & meritorious work. Bharti Mishra, President Women Welfare Organization and it’s team, all Principal HOD’s, Officers, Members of unions & Associations, awardees & their family members were present during the event.