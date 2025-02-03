‘RBI’s interest rate decision, Q3 earnings to drive markets this week’

New Delhi: RBI’s interest rate decision, quarterly earnings and global cues would be the major driving factors for equity markets this week, analysts said adding that the impact of the Union Budget could linger on this week.

Trading activity of foreign investors will also be a key driver for the markets, experts noted.

From the earnings calendar, Asian Paints, PC Jeweller, Tata Power, Titan, Apollo Tyres, Bharti Airtel, ITC, MRF, SBI, LIC, M&M and NHPC would announce their earnings this week.

PMI data for the manufacturing and services would also be tracked by investors. Equity markets were open on Saturday due to the presentation of the Union Budget.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,315.5 points or 1.72 per cent, and the NSE Nifty went up by 389.95 points or 1.68 per cent.

On Saturday, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex eked out a marginal gain of 5.39 points or 0.01 per cent to settle at 77,505.96. The Nifty dipped 26.25 points or 0.11 per cent to settle at 23,482.15.