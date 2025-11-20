RBI updates ‘alert list’ of unauthorised forex trading platforms

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Wednesday added 7 new names to its ‘alert list’ of unauthorised forex trading platforms, taking the total number to 95. The alert list contains names of entities which are neither authorised to deal in forex under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA) nor authorised to operate electronic trading platform (ETP) for forex transactions, the central bank said.

The new additions are: Starnet FX; CapPlace; Mirrox; Fusion Markets; Trive; NXG Markets; and Nord FX.

The RBI said the list also contains names of entities/platforms/websites which appear to be promoting unauthorised entities/ETPs, including through advertisements of such unauthorised entities or claiming to be providing training/advisory services. “This list is not exhaustive. An entity not appearing in the list should not be assumed to be authorised by the RBI,” it added. agencies