RBI to scrap 9K circulars to cut compliance

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday proposed repealing around 9,000 circulars to simplify its regulatory framework, reduce compliance costs, and ensure timely review of existing instructions.

The central bank said it has consolidated all regulatory directions issued up to October 9, 2025, by the Department of Regulation into 238 Master Directions, covering 11 cate-gories of regulated entities and 30 functional areas.

As a result, nearly 9,000 circulars, including Master Circulars and Master Directions, will be repealed. The RBI has also invited public comments on the draft consolidation documents.

The RBI noted that over the decades, evolving regulatory frameworks and expanding oversight had led to a complex web of overlapping directions. This consolidation aims to stream-line regulations, remove redundancy, and improve clarity. The initiative builds upon the work of the Regulations Review Authority, which was es-tablished to simplify and rationalise regulatory instructions based on feedback from banks, finan-cial institutions, and the public.