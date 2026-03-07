RBI to conduct Rs 1 lakh crore OMO purchase of G-Sec on March 9 & 13

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said it will conduct Rs 1-lakh crore open market operation (OMO) purchase of government securities in two tranches on March 9 and March 13.

Each tranche of the auction will consist of Rs 50,000 crore, it said.

The OMO purchase auction was announced following a review of the current liquidity and financial conditions, RBI said in a release.

In the first auction, the central bank is scheduled to buy G-secs such as 6.01 per cent GS 2030, 6.10 per cent GS 2031, 7.18 per cent GS 2033, 6.19 per cent GS 2034, 6.33 per cent GS 2035, 6.92 per cent GS 2039, and 7.30 per cent GS 2053, the release added.

The first auction will take place on March 9, between 9:30 am and 10:30 am on March 9, 2026.

“The result of the auction will be announced on the same day, and successful participants should ensure the availability of securities in their SGL account by 12 noon on March 10, 2026,” RBI said.

The OMO purchase auction was announced ahead of expected heavy outflows from the banking system due to advance tax and Goods and Services Tax (GST) payments scheduled later this month.

This comes even as liquidity conditions in the banking system currently remain in a significant surplus of Rs 3.02 lakh crore.

As per Reserve Bank data, the central bank has infused Rs 2.50 lakh crore through open market operation purchases of government securities so far since the start of this calendar year.